Ryan Mason hints he'll unleash 'explosive' talent for Spurs v Brentford











Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason has hinted he could start Yves Bissouma against Brentford.

The Spurs midfielder has endured a difficult maiden season which included a spell on the sidelines.

Bissouma had been out of action since early February after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture to his ankle.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 26-year-old made his return to action last weekend with 30 minutes in Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Despite another disappointing result for Spurs, Bissouma caught the eye with an energetic display off the bench.

On Saturday, Tottenham play their final home game of the season against a Bees side guaranteed a top-half finish.

Mason held his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of their N17 curtain-closer for 2022-23.

Football.london asked the Tottenham caretaker boss whether he felt Bissouma was fit enough to start.

“I think that when players train and they train fully then in my eyes they are fit to play,” said Mason.

“So I’ve got a decision to make, we’ve got players to pick from and he’s certainly one that is available to play.”

Alasdair Gold also asked Mason what he felt Bissouma brought to the squad that’s different to the other midfielders.

“Probably one of Yves’ biggest strengths is his ability to get on the ball and drive,” replied Mason.

“He can be an all-round midfielder.

“We have good midfielders that can do the same thing but I think he is an explosive player and hopefully he can help us in the next two games.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Our view

Bissouma joined Tottenham last summer to much fanfare, having been amazing at Brighton.

Sadly, his maiden season at N17 hasn’t quite gone to plan.

At the same time, you can argue that Spurs’ entire season hasn’t gone to plan.

Tottenham looked like they had put together a side that could easily challenge for the top four once again.

Instead, Spurs can now finish no higher than sixth in the table, with fifth-placed Liverpool out of reach.

Tottenham boast a talented squad with players that can very well explode with the right coaching and guidance.

Let’s hope Spurs can get their house in order, get themselves a great director of football and a top manager, and hit their potential next term.