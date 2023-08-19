Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason was spotted taking charge of a group of players in training yesterday, and Dejan Kulusevski managed to execute his orders perfectly.

The Englishman is Spurs’ go-to man if Daniel Levy decides to sack a manager. He has always stepped in and done well, and he is a part of Ange Postecoglou’s staff at Tottenham as well now.

In a video posted on the club’s YouTube channel, Mason can be seen looking commanding on the training pitch, and his clear instructions were perfectly followed by Kulusevski.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Ryan Mason hails Dejan Kulusevski in training ahead of Tottenham vs Man United

Tottenham take on Manchester United this evening in what will be a really difficult test for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Spurs kicked off their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Brentford. They definitely weren’t at their best, but there were some really exciting signs.

Tottenham’s players were hard at work at Hotspur Way yesterday, and Ryan Mason was spotted taking charge of an attacking drill.

He can be seen shouting instructions to his players, telling them to cross the ball from the right wing to the far post without even looking. He even demonstrated that himself.

Up next was Kulusevski’s turn, and he executed Mason’s instructions perfectly.

The Spurs coach was impressed. He can be heard saying: “Yes Deki! Yes! Perfect Deki!”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Manchester United are further in their journey under Erik ten Hag than Tottenham are with Ange Postecoglou, but if you watched the two sides play in their respective season openers last weekend, you’d argue Spurs were the much better side.

The Red Devils were really poor and were lucky to come away with a win against Wolves. They probably won’t be as bad today, which means Spurs need to be at their best to get a result.

With Harry Kane gone, the front three is very predictable for Tottenham – Son Heung-min on the right, Richarlison through the middle and of course, Kulusevski on the right.

If the 23-year-old Swede can replicate what he did yesterday in training in the game today, we’re sure Tottenham will have chances to score.