Ryan Mason calls up 20-year-old youngster to Tottenham first-team training











Ryan Mason has called up Tottenham Hotspur youngster Yago Santiago into first-team training.

Tottenham’s official Twitter account posted a selection of pictures from today’s training session at Hotspur Way and Santiago can be spotted battling with Ben Davies for the ball.

Mason is preparing his side for their final home game of the campaign as they host an in-form Brentford side.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a mixed spell during his second stint as interim boss, with Tottenham now facing an uphill battle to qualify for Europe altogether.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Nevertheless, Mason will be keen to pick up a couple of positive results to boost his chances of landing the job on a permanent basis over the summer.

And he’s called up Santiago into first-team training ahead of the clash against Brentford on Saturday.

Santiago called up to first-team training

Santiago has been ever present for the Tottenham Under-21s side this season, having registered nine goal involvements in 27 Premier League 2 appearances.

The 20-year-old has been used across the front three this season, although his natural position is in attacking midfield.

He’s yet to make his debut for Tottenham, but he has been described as a ‘skilful and tricky’ player.

Of course, it seems unlikely that he’ll get his opportunity before the season ends. But training alongside the first-team will only benefit his development.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Tottenham’s academy players have found opportunities hard to come by in recent years due to the appointments of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

But the club will be hoping to bring in a manager who excels in developing youngsters, which would benefit their academy products.

