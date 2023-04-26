Ryan Mason calls up 16-year-old Tottenham teenager into first-team training











Tottenham Hotspur teenager Oliver Irow has been called up to first-team training ahead of the clash against Manchester United tomorrow night.

It’s been yet another eventful week at Tottenham as Ryan Mason has replaced Cristian Stellini as acting head coach until the end of the campaign.

The Italian was dismissed following the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United and Mason is putting his players through their paces at Hotspur Way.

Mason faces a couple of tough fixtures to get his second spell as Tottenham’s interim head coach underway, with games against Manchester United and Liverpool this week.

And it seems that the 31-year-old has called up some players from the academy to help prepare his side, including Oliver Irow.

Irow called up to first-team training

Irow can be spotted training alongside the first-team in a video on Tottenham’s official YouTube channel.

The 16-year-old is enjoying a brilliant season with the Under-18s as he’s bagged eight goals in 16 appearances.

He normally operates off the right-hand side, but can also play as an attacking-midfielder.

Of course, Mason previously worked as part of the academy set-up at Spurs before joining Antonio Conte’s coaching staff.

The 31-year-old is clearly keen to give the youngsters a chance in training and that is refreshing to see.

It seems highly unlikely that Irow will get an opportunity in the first-team anytime soon, but it will only benefit him to be training alongside them.

