Ryan Mason admits 25-year-old Tottenham player has picked up an injury











Tottenham Hotspur acting head coach Ryan Mason has admitted that Cristian Romero has picked up an injury.

Spurs were without Romero yesterday as they suffered a 3-1 defeat in their final home game of the campaign against Brentford.

The 25-year-old didn’t make the matchday squad alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with Davinson Sanchez and Yves Bissouma coming into the starting line-up.

Romero has enjoyed a mixed campaign at Spurs after such a promising debut season last time out.

The Argentine has still been a mainstay in the Tottenham side, but it’s fair to say that he’s been inconsistent at best this season.

It came as a slight surprise when he wasn’t named in the Tottenham team yesterday, but Ryan Mason has told Spurs Play the defender picked up an injury against Aston Villa last weekend.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Mason says Romero is injured

Speaking after yesterday’s defeat to Brentford, Mason was asked about the fitness of both Romero and Hojbjerg.

“They got injured in the Villa game,” Mason said. “I think everybody could see that Cuti [Romero] was struggling in the first 10 to 15 minutes.

“He’s got an injury and Pierre is the same.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Romero didn’t enjoy his best game last time out against Villa either as he gave away a needless free-kick which resulted in a goal.

Spurs will be hoping that the best is yet to come from the World Cup winner, who has already shown he could become a top defender in the future.

But he will certainly need to work on his decision-making and that may come with time, or the right manager.

Show all