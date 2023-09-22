Ryan Gravenberch uses two words to sum up his time at Liverpool so far

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch made his full debut for the Reds on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer, started against LASK in the Europa League.

Gravenberch had joined the Reds on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of €40million (around £34million).

Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

After coming off the bench against Wolves at the weekend, the Dutchman was handed his first start against LASK.

He delivered a solid performance in the 3-1 win, with Goal.com giving him an 8 out of 10 rating for his efforts.

“Looked strong in midfield with some intelligent passes and quick decisions,” they wrote.

“Covered a lot of ground and did remarkably well to set up Diaz for his goal.”

After the match, the Liverpool media team interviewed Gravenberch and asked him about several things.

For instance, they asked him how different his role in the team is under Klopp compared to other managers.

“Actually, no,” he replied, as per the Liverpool website.

“Yesterday after training he came to me and said to me [to] feel free, you know, you can do whatever you want.

“Of course you have to do your things, but he just said feel free and show yourself and the Ryan you are.”

Then, when asked how good he was finding life at Liverpool, Gravenberch delivered a two-word reply.

“Very good,” he said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Our view

It’s good to see Gravenberch hitting the ground running for Liverpool so soon after his move.

In addition, he wasn’t fully match fit either. He came off early due to cramp as it was his first extended outing in a while.

As he moves up the gears, and once he’s fully up to speed, it’ll be exciting to see how Gravenberch continues to fare for Liverpool.