Ryan Gravenberch now admits he’d love Liverpool to sign 22-year-old PL player

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has now admitted that he’d like his new club to sign Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

Gravenberch was speaking with Sky Sports and was asked which Dutch compatriot he’d like to join him at Liverpool.

And the midfielder took no time to mention his former Ajax teammate’s name.

Gravenberch stated that Timber was a great friend and they’d played together all of their lives.

He said: “I’d go maybe for a good friend of mine, Jurrien Timber.

“Because I played my whole life with him, and yeah he’s like a brother to me, so that’s why I choose him.”

Of course, Gravenberch is already joined by two Dutch internationals at Liverpool in Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

And although the latter is now injured, van Dijk is currently away with The Netherlands on international duty.

Van Dijk played 90 minutes in a loss to France on Friday and will now look to better that result against Greece on Tuesday.

And although Timber is missing due to injury, Liveprool’s Gravenberch isn’t currently being considered for international selection.

Gravenberch wished Timber would join him at Liverpool

Ronald Koeman has now made it clear that Gravenberch is being punished for opting out of the Dutch squad in September.

The midfielder had just signed for Liverpool and reportedly wanted time to adapt to his new surroundings during the period.

However, Koeman says the signal has now been sent to Gravenberch following the snub, and he did also point to his limited game time at Liverpool.

It doesn’t seem as if this omission will be a long-term issue, rather just a warning for now.

And although Gravenberch would be keen for Timber to join him at Liverpool, his immediate focus will be breaking into the first XI.

The 21-year-old has fared well in cup competitions but faces a difficult challenge to become a first team regular.