'Runs across': CBS journalist noticed what Jorginho did while Odegaard was down injured v Brighton











It was the nightmare of all Sundays for Arsenal as they were hammered by Brighton to all but end their Premier League title hopes.

Manchester City now need just the one win to get over the line. And given they play a woefully out of form Chelsea next week, it seems a formality.

For the Gunners, it’s a case of learning from what has been a fine season overall. Mikel Arteta will know what needs to happen in the summer and he’ll be hoping for backing from the board.

Of course, he was backed in January. The likes of Jorginho, Kiwior and Trossard were signed. And the experienced Jorginho was doing his best yesterday to help be Arteta’s on-field coach.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho coaches Saka for Arsenal against Brighton

The Italian midfielder was once again given the start in midfield ahead of Thomas Partey. Jorginho’s form of late has warranted those starts, and he was trying to pass on his wisdom against Brighton as well.

Spotted by CBS journalist James Benge, Jorginho was seen going straight over to Bukayo Saka while Martin Odegaard was down getting some treatment. And according to Benge, the midfielder was trying to instruct Saka on just where he should have been pressing.

Jorginho was signed by Arteta for his experience and knowhow on the field. It very much seems, then, that the midfielder is doing his best to be that guy.

TBR’s View: Always plenty to learn

The likes of Saka and Martinelli are young players who have had outstanding seasons with the Gunners. But there is always room for improvement and learning, and that’s what Jorginho was trying to help with here.

Clearly, the experienced Italian had seen something really early on in the game he felt Saka was missing.

It’s a nice touch, and a good insight into what Jorginho is bringing to the table. Going into next season, you feel the Italian might have an even bigger role.