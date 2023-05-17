‘Rumour has it’: Kevin Campbell shares what he’s hearing about Smith Rowe behind the scenes at Arsenal











Kevin Campbell has claimed that he’s been hearing behind the scenes at Arsenal that Emile Smith Rowe is being taught a new position at Arsenal.

The attacking midfielder has barely gotten a game in either of his two preferred roles this season as Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have established themselves as the firm first choices on the left and in the number 10 spot.

Inevitably, this has led to rumours around Smith Rowe’s future, but Campbell believes that Smith Rowe will stay at the club, stating on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel that he has heard that the midfielder is being taught the Granit Xhaka role by Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe learning a new position

Campbell shared what he’s hearing about Smith Rowe.

“He stays, I think Emile Smith Rowe stays. I think Smith Rowe has to stick to one position. I know he can play a couple, but he needs to say ‘I want to be a number eight’ for example, and that’s his position. He can play here, there or anywhere. If you bring in a specialist they will play. Rumour has it that they’re teaching him the Xhaka role, so we don’t know, it’s been one of those seasons,” Campbell said.

Lifeline

Adapting to play a new midfield role could be Smith Rowe’s lifeline at Arsenal.

The sad reality is that Smith Rowe is the third-choice in both of his favourite roles, behind Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left and behind Odegaard and Fabio Vieira through the middle.

However, if Smith Rowe can learn how to play the Xhaka role, he could find a new lease of life at Arsenal and ultimately salvage what is looking more and more like a fading career at the Emirates.

Fingers crossed Smith Rowe can take to this role like a duck to water.

