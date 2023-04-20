Ruben Selles so impressed by Arsenal man; he's 'really, really good'











Ruben Selles has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta for the work he has done at Arsenal ahead of Southampton’s trip to the Emirates on Friday night.

The Saints boss’ comments have been reported by Hampshire Live as the Premier League’s bottom side prepare to travel to face the leaders ahead of the weekend.

Selles is in his first job in first-team management. And he has been handed a huge task, trying to keep Southampton in the top-flight.

Of course, another manager in their first role is Mikel Arteta. Remarkably, the Spaniard is on the cusp of becoming the only boss to win the Premier League in their first managerial role.

Selles praises Arteta ahead of Arsenal trip

It has been an amazing rise for the Gunners. It is easy to forget now, but Arsenal were bottom of the table themselves heading into the first international break of last season.

They are now on pole position to win the title. But they will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face Southampton on Friday.

Selles was asked about potentially emulating Arteta given that they are both in their first jobs in senior football. And he was full of praise for the work the Arsenal boss has done.

“I think we have a completely different background. He was a great player managed by great coaches and his career having the opportunity to jump with Pep Guardiola as his first experience and then taking Arsenal in a difficult moment,” he said, as reported by Hampshire Live.

“I think he is doing a really really good job with a young squad, building something powerful. Of course, it’s always very difficult against these teams, especially with a team that is meant to be in the top. But I think with patience and I would say a very good plan, well done by Mikel, they put themselves in in the top as they used to be before.”

The work Arteta has done will help a lot of coaches, such as Selles. There were plenty of times where it appeared that Arteta was on the brink at Arsenal.

But the Gunners committed to supporting what he was trying to do. And they are now reaping the rewards. Their patience has led to huge steps forwards being taken.

That may inspire other clubs to stick by the managers they really believe in – even in the trickier times.