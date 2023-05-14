Roy Keane suggests £70m PL star would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal











Roy Keane has claimed that Brighton star Moises Caicedo would be an excellent signing for Arsenal, but warned they will have to pay ‘big money’ to bring him in.

The Manchester United legend was speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of Arsenal vs Brighton today and was asked about the possibility of Caicedo moving to north London.

Caicedo was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during the January window and even took to social media to express his desire to leave Brighton.

But a move failed to materialise as the Seagulls held firm over their valuation of the midfielder, with Sky Sports reporting they rejected two bids from Arsenal worth up to £70 million.

Of course, Arsenal went on to sign Jorginho from Chelsea instead and Caicedo has since signed a new deal with Brighton.

Yet, Roy Keane has admitted that he can understand why the Gunners want to bring in the Ecuador international.

Keane on Caicedo to Arsenal

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Brighton today, Keane claimed that Mikel Arteta’s men will have to pay ‘big money’ to land Caicedo this summer.

“You can see why they’re in for him,” Keane said. “He’s a strong, powerful boy. He’s a good age at 21 and he’s obviously adapted to the Premier League very well.

“You need someone to kind of do a sitting job and be defensive-minded so there’s no surprise they’re interested.

“There was obviously talk they were trying to get him in January but I’m sure he’s got plenty of clauses. If Arsenal are keen on him, they’ll have to pay big money for him.

“But he’s certainly a big, strong, powerful boy and in an ideal world at the age he is, he’s a good investment for Arsenal.”

Arsenal look set to bolster their midfield options over the summer and they have been heavily linked with a move for Declan Rice.

But they have a long-standing interest in Caicedo and it would be no surprise if they returned for him come the end of the season.

The Gunners certainly need to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season, with Granit Xhaka linked with a surprise exit and Thomas Partey struggling for form of late.

Caicedo would be a brilliant option and could provide Arteta with another quality player in the middle of the park.

