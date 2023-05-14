Roy Keane slates £30m Everton star following Manchester City loss
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
English Premier League

Roy Keane slates £30m Everton star following Manchester City loss

By Luke Weaser-Seychell

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was not impressed with the performance of Everton star Jordan Pickford after the loss against Manchester City.

Everton are embroiled in a relegation battle. They could easily go down and facing Manchester City was not helpful. Pep Guardiola’s team were on good form and won 3-0.

All three goals were some of Manchester City’s best this season, but there was an argument that Pickford could have done better with the free-kick that Ilkay Gundogan scored.

The goalkeeper was bought for a club record at the time, £30 million, and has been the key man in between the sticks for many seasons.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roy Keane slates Jordan Pickford

Micah Richards claimed before the game that Pickford is a ‘top goalkeeper’ but it’s fair to say that Keane doesn’t agree.

Speaking on Sky Sports at 16:12pm, Keane was not shy in slating the goalkeeper. He said: “Pickford, for the goal, my goodness. He looks so small in there, there’s no spring he’s not anticipating. Micah said before the game that he’s a top goalkeeper, he’s not.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The free-kick goal in which Roy Keane is talking about was a great shot by Gundogan and was quite close to the goal.

Despite this, it didn’t go into the top corner and if Pickford was more alert he may have had a chance to save the free-kick.

The goalkeeper will need to be on top form for the last two games of the season to give Everton a chance of staying in the division.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know

You may also like…

More in English Premier League