Roy Keane slates £30m Everton star following Manchester City loss











Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was not impressed with the performance of Everton star Jordan Pickford after the loss against Manchester City.

Everton are embroiled in a relegation battle. They could easily go down and facing Manchester City was not helpful. Pep Guardiola’s team were on good form and won 3-0.

All three goals were some of Manchester City’s best this season, but there was an argument that Pickford could have done better with the free-kick that Ilkay Gundogan scored.

The goalkeeper was bought for a club record at the time, £30 million, and has been the key man in between the sticks for many seasons.

Roy Keane slates Jordan Pickford

Micah Richards claimed before the game that Pickford is a ‘top goalkeeper’ but it’s fair to say that Keane doesn’t agree.

Speaking on Sky Sports at 16:12pm, Keane was not shy in slating the goalkeeper. He said: “Pickford, for the goal, my goodness. He looks so small in there, there’s no spring he’s not anticipating. Micah said before the game that he’s a top goalkeeper, he’s not.”

The free-kick goal in which Roy Keane is talking about was a great shot by Gundogan and was quite close to the goal.

Despite this, it didn’t go into the top corner and if Pickford was more alert he may have had a chance to save the free-kick.

The goalkeeper will need to be on top form for the last two games of the season to give Everton a chance of staying in the division.

