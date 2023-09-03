Roy Keane has slammed Arsenal star Kai Havertz after his role in Manchester United’s opening goal at the Emirates Stadium today.

Arsenal dominated the first half but were hit against the run of play just before the half-hour mark.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring after Kai Havertz gave the ball away just inside United’s half.

United hit the Gunners with a sucker punch as Rashford produced a brilliant finish to beat Aaron Ramsdale

And Roy Keane was left unimpressed with Havertz’s ‘sloppy’ play in midfield just moments before the goal.

Keane slams Havertz

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane discussed United’s opener and criticised Havertz for his role in the goal.

“They get a little break here when they clear it,” Keane said. “Obviously poor play, sloppy, Havertz in midfield – then they’re in trouble.

“You see Rashford once he gets at defenders facing their own goal, they’re in huge, huge trouble.

“Arsenal have got to do better defensively, Marcus is always going to come back in on his right.”

Arsenal levelled things up just 35 seconds later through Martin Odegaard after a brilliantly worked move.

It’s fair to say that Mikel Arteta’s men deserved to head into the break on level terms at the very least.

The Gunners began to dominate during the second period once again and thought they had been awarded a penalty in the 60th minute.

Havertz was at the centre of the action once again and the German star had seemingly earned his side a spot-kick after being taken out by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But after a VAR review, the decision was overturned and United clearly benefited froma change in momentum.

The Red Devils began to carve out openings towards the end of the game, but were unable to make the most of their opportunities.

And after Alejandro Garnacho had a goal ruled out just before stoppage time, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus sealed all three points for Mikel Arteta’s men.