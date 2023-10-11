Roy Keane and Ian Wright have just had a huge debate about Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have had a fantastic start to the new season under the Australian. He has totally transformed the club and has led them to the top of the Premier League table. Wright and Kane, however, disagree on one thing about Postecoglou.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Roy Keane and Ian Wright argue about Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou

Roy Keane and Ian Wright joined Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott on Stick to Football this week, and the final part of the video showcases a huge argument about Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Everyone agrees that Postecoglou has done a magnificent job at Spurs, but something that Ian Wright said really seemed to irk Keane.

When Gary Neville asked his pals to pick who the better manager is between Manchester United boss Ten Hag and Postecoglou, Wright immediately picked the Spurs man.

When Neville argued that Ten Hag has won a trophy and led United to a top-four finish last season, Wright replied: “He’s won a trophy at a time when they weren’t expecting too much. It was about the results and getting in there. So, whatever got you in there is going to suffice.

“But are you going to tell me now that we start a new season, Ange has come in under a lot of pressure and he’s showing us Tottenham are playing in a certain way..”

Keane was shocked to hear that. He interrupted Wright and said: “Who’s under pressure? (Postecoglou) No, he wasn’t. There was no pressure.

“People weren’t expecting much, they had sold Kane, so they were just like: ‘Let’s see how this goes’. He wasn’t under pressure. Everyone was doubting him, so straight away he went ‘all I can do is do better than what everyone thinks’.

“He wasn’t under pressure the other managers were under, absolutely not. They lost Kane, as soon as Kane went out of the door, everyone was writing Spurs off. There was no expectation on him.”

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Erik Ten Hag vs Ange Postecoglou

Only Ian Wright appeared to back Ange Postecoglou over Erik ten Hag on the podcast today, which is a real surprise.

Yes, Postecoglou has only been at the club for a few months now, and yes, eight Premier League games is a very small sample size to gain any conclusions from.

However, to take Tottenham from where they were last season to where they are now – with respect to performances, style of play, improving players and the atmosphere – the Aussie has done an amazing job.

If we had to pick who the better manager is, we’d go for Postecoglou over Ten Hag all day long.