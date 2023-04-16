Roy Keane disagrees with Gary Neville's latest comments on Arsenal











Roy Keane has hit back at Gary Neville after Neville said Arsenal finishing second would still be a great result for the club.

Arsenal dropped points at West Ham today to give Man City the initiative in the title race. The Gunners face City in two weeks in what will effectively be the title decider.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Neville, as we know, has maintained all season that Arsenal will dip away and that City will come through. But speaking on Sky Sports today, he was met with resistance from both Roy Keane and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink when he suggested Arsenal finishing second would still be good.

“Arsenal finishing second would still be an unbelieveable season,” Neville quipped.

“No it wouldn’t be Gary. No chance. Not now. You live in cuckoo land man.” Keane replied with Hasselbaink in agreement.

“I’m not saying they won’t be disappointed but I still wouldn’t look from the outside and think they’ve had a terrible season,” Neville continued.

“It would be a terrible season if they finished second Gary,” Keane finished.

Neville has constantly come in for criticism from Arsenal fans this season for ruling them out of the title race. But it does look like he might have been right all along.

TBR’s View: Arsenal might have blown it

Well, Neville did keep saying it and it looks like he might have been bang on all along.

Arsenal will be kicking themselves after the last two games. Twice they’ve been comfortable and in front by two, and twice they’ve managed to throw it away.

Neville won’t care like Arsenal fans do. But you can imagine if they do blow it, he will be on his socials with a little dig.