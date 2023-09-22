Roy Hodgson says £20k-a-week Crystal Palace player has picked up an injury in training – journalist

Roy Hodgson spoke in his press conference today ahead of Crystal Palace’s match on the weekend and sadly one player has picked up an injury in training.

Crystal Palace have had a decent start to the Premier League season but it could no doubt have gone a little bit better as well.

The club will be happy with seven points so far, but this weekend’s game against Fulham is a true test to see if Crystal Palace can challenge top half this season.

Now, manager Roy Hodgson has shared that Naouirou Ahamada is now injured due to something that happened in training.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The latest news was covered in Roy Hodgson’s press conference and journalist Edmund Brack shared what the manager had to say about the Frenchman.

According to the journalist, the Crystal Palace manager shared that: “Ahamada sprained his ankle in training this week”

This will no doubt be frustrating as it means yet another player who can play on the wings is out injured for the weekend.

Michael Olise and Matheus Franca are both injured for the foreseeable and the Eagles are certainly lacking depth in attack.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

The £20k-a-week player has struggled for minutes this season under Hodgson but he is definitely a good option to have on the bench.

Hopefully the injury is not long term and no doubt all associated with the club will be over the moon when they have a fully fit squad.