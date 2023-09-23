Roy Hodgson responds when asked about Eberechi Eze contract talks at Crystal Palace

Reports have suggested that Crystal Palace are to begin talks with Eberechi Eze over a new contract and Roy Hodgson has replied when asked about these talks.

The exciting news came from The Athletic, who shared that Crystal Palace were very keen to get the attacking midfielder to sign a new deal.

This would of course be huge news for the club as Eberechi Eze is no doubt the star player at the South London club.

His 10 goals in the Premier League last season were crucial and he has been a top attacking threat for the club this season as well.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Roy Hodgson on Eze contract talks

Crystal Palace did manage to tie down Michael Olise this summer and it was a huge boost for the club. Now they are trying to do the same with Eze.

Roy Hodgson was quizzed in his press conference about Eze. He was asked whether reports of the club starting new contract talks with the player were true.

Hodgson was asked whether he could give an update. He said: “Not me, no. If you want updates on any contract situation at the club that’s dealt with by Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman, especially contracts of that nature.

“If you really wanted details about what’s happening I’m afraid you are going to have to speak to them because I don’t get involved in the contracts I just expect the club to provide me with the players.”

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

It is of course frustrating for fans to hear the manager keep all his cards close to his chest on these reported contract talks.

It does make sense though, he will not want to get Palace fans’ hopes up as they would be absolutely ecstatic if the 25 year-old signs a new contract.