Roy Hodgson raves over 'perfect' Crystal Palace professional ahead of his departure











Roy Hodgson praised Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur following the club announcing that he would leave at the end of the season.

James McArthur has been a loyal servant for Crystal Palace. He has been at the club for nine years and made 252 appearances, scoring 19 goals along the way.

All at Palace will be sad to see him depart but with him struggling this season due to injuries and being 35, it seems to best time to part ways with his contract expiring this summer.

It is not known where McArthur will head next. The Scotsman will no doubt take some time to decide where he should head.

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Roy Hodgson on James McArthur

With the Eagles looking for a new manager this summer, news of departures in the squad means they will also have to make some smart signings.

It was announced this week that McArthur would be leaving and no doubt it will be a hard one for Palace fans to take. He has been at the club for almost a decade.

Roy Hodgson was speaking about both James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic departing. He said: “I have such respect and admiration for both, they’re the perfect professionals. No doubt they’ll be missed.”

With McArthur, who had captained the side on multiple occasions departing, the Eagles need to strengthen their midfield and also bring someone in with experience.

This is very hard to find these days, especially for a cheap price. It is a huge summer, with Wilfried Zaha’s future also in doubt. Just like McArthur, the winger has a contract which expires at the end of this season.

Only time will tell what happens, but it feels like there will be a big rebuild going on in South London this summer.

(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

