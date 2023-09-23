Roy Hodgson provides ‘good news’ as he says 22 y/o is back ‘taking part in training sessions’

Roy Hodgson has provided a good injury update on Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson in his recent press conference.

Crystal Palace signed the Englishman all the way back in 2020 on a free transfer, but the move has not gone to plan so far.

This is due to the fact that he has consistently suffered injury struggles. It is very sad to see for both the club and the player as he is only 22 years-old and is highly rated by many.

Due to these injuries, he has only made one senior appearance for the Eagles since joining the club three years ago.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Speaking in his press conference yesterday, via Crystal Palace, the manager provided a positive injury update on the defender.

He said: “I actually got some news today on him, quite good news, that he’s actually doing some training with the Academy.”

“He’s back and taking part in training sessions. They were even hoping, reasonably soon, to get him back on the field of play and then playing again. It’s taken a long time because with all the setbacks and with all the problems, they’ve had to be extra cautious.”

This is no doubt so good to hear as it looks like the player could be close to returning and taking part in some matches very soon.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

At first, his game time may be limited to academy football as he tries to recover but this is still great news for the club.

They clearly see the defender as having promise as his contract was due to expire last summer and despite him barely playing they offered him a new deal.