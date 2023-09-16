Roy Hodgson needs to drop £50k-a-week Crystal Palace player against Aston Villa today – TBR View

Crystal Palace face Aston Villa today and one player should be dropped out of the starting lineup as it would help the attacking quality of the team.

It has been a good start to the Premier League season for Crystal Palace. They have won two games, drawn one and lost one.

Seven points has seen them sit in seventh place over the international break and this upcoming match is a true test for both sides to see if they will be able to battle in the top half or the bottom half.

If the Eagles can beat an Aston Villa side who qualified for Europe last season then it is a big statement of intent, and dropping one player would see them become a stronger attacking threat.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Roy Hodgson should drop one player

It has not been the best of starts to the Premier League season for Jeffrey Schlupp. The versatile player is being asked to play on the left-wing due to the club not having many options in that position since Wilfried Zaha left.

This season, the 30 year-old has started all four games and so far he is yet to register a single goal or assist.

When replacing Zaha, you need to be providing more in attack and it may be better for Roy Hodgson to drop the player in order to boost the quality in attack.

When the Crystal Palace manager substituted the £50k-a-week player against Wolves in their last game, the Eagles looked to have more attacking freedom.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The club scored two goals, with Schlupp’s replacement Jean Philippe-Mateta coming on and picking up two assists. Meanwhile, Eze was moved into Schlupp’s position and also managed to score a goal.

Sadly, when it comes to attacking ability, Schlupp is attacking and the Eagles need to make sure they have the best attacking options starting otherwise they will struggle to break down a tough Villa side.