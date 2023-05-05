Roy Hodgson names the Tottenham player he has so much respect for











Roy Hodgson has delivered his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and how he has developed since he made his England debut years ago.

The Crystal Palace boss was the one who handed the Spurs star his first-ever England cap back in 2015.

Everyone knew Harry Kane was a big talent then, but not many would’ve expected him to become one of the best players Tottenham and England have ever seen. Hodgson has raved about him now.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Roy Hodgson praises Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Roy Hodgson returned to management after Crystal Palace sacked Patrick Vieira in March.

The 75-year-old is the oldest manager in the Premier League, but he hasn’t lost his ability. The Eagles, who seemed to be at risk of relegation under Vieira, have become brilliant under Hodgson.

They have played six games under him so far and they’ve won four and drawn one. That is a tremendous record, and they’re now definitely safe.

Up next for Palace is Tottenham away from home, and Hodgson knows who will be the biggest threat in that game – Harry Kane. He raved about how well the striker has developed over the years.

Hodgson said, as per The Independent: “Kane is one of the very best players in world football and is an outstanding goalscorer.

“We’ll have to be very much aware when he’s in and around the penalty area, where we’ve got to get close to him and try and stop the space he has to create the room he needs to get the shots away. When he gets shots away they go in the goal, it’s what we’ve seen for the last goodness knows how long.

“I have an awful amount of respect for Harry Kane. He made his debut with England while I was the manager, and over the years I’ve watched him go from strength to strength and get better and better and cause havoc with almost all the defences he meets.”

Photo by Ian Walton/Pool via Getty Images

TBR View:

Kane definitely is one of the best players in the world. He will once again be Spurs’ main man when they host Palace this weekend.

Tottenham are in a mess right now. They’ve won just one of their last seven Premier League games, and even though they’ve shown a bit of spark under Ryan Mason, it just hasn’t been enough.

Palace will pose a tough test for Tottenham. They are a well-drilled side under Hodgson, and it will not be easy to score past them this weekend.

However, if there’s one man who can win the game for Tottenham, it’s Kane.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

