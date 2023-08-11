Roy Hodgson issues worrying two-word injury update on Crystal Palace star Michael Olise

Michael Olise is currently injured and Crystal Palace manager Roy Hogdson has issued a worrying injury update around the player.

Crystal Palace have loved what they have seen from Olise so far. Sadly, whilst on international duty with the France U21 squad, he picked up an injury.

With Crystal Palace playing their first Premier League match of the season tomorrow, he was asked about how the recovery of the player is going.

Journalist Edmund brack shared what Roy Hodgson had to say on Olise ahead of the weekend. He shared that Hodgson said that Michael Olise will be out for a “considerable period” of time.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Olise is no doubt one of the top attacking talents in the squad. Now that Wilfried Zaha has left, he is an even more crucial player.

Therefore it is a really worrying that Roy Hodgson is saying the player will be out for a considerable period. This will affect the club massively.

This emphasises that they do not have a timescale for his injury and therefore he could miss many matches at the start of the season.

With the club not finding a Wilfried Zaha replacement yet and Olise injured, they are definitely going to be massively relying on Eberechi Eze at the start of the season.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Palace fans will most likely have Jordan Ayew replacing Olise on the wing. The winger is good defensively but his attacking returns are not good enough.

Olise managed two goals and 11 assists last season in the Premier League whilst Ayew managed only four goals and three assists. Palace will be hoping that the French winger will return sooner rather than later.