Roy Hodgson is ‘actually a big fan’ of £15m Crystal Palace player who was linked with summer exit – journalist

Crystal Palace had a fair few players linked away and journalist Ryan Taylor has shared that Roy Hodgson actually really likes one of the players who could have been sold this summer.

Like always, there were many big stories for every club in the Premier League whilst the transfer window was open. Crystal Palace managed to keep hold of all their top stars apart from Wilfried Zaha.

One player heavily linked with a move away was Jean-Philippe Mateta. The forward was attracting big interest from Europe but ended up staying.

No doubt all associated with Crystal Palace will be happy as the Frenchman managed to score a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup and picked up two very important assists in the division on the weekend.

Ryan Taylor on Roy Hodgson being a big fan of Mateta

Mateta has had a big impact this season already and has already produced more goal contributions in five games than he did the whole of last season.

Speaking via GiveMeSport about Mateta, the journalist said: “I think, if that’s the case, then probably yeah. It did look like Mateta would move on. He’s been the subject of a few bids from Germany from RB Leipzig. There’s been other clubs from Germany interested as well.

“But I actually think Hodgson, from what I understand, is actually a big fan of Mateta. He likes him. He obviously scored a hat-trick against Plymouth last Tuesday.

“However, I would say Palace do need a bit more of a goal threat in the final third. Odsonne Edouard is okay but flatters to deceive at times. I do think they maybe need a wide player, but maybe that is Matheus Franca coming in.”

With the French striker proving important this season, it is no shock to see him become someone that Roy Hodgson is a big fan of.

It would have been nice for the Eagles to strengthen their attack but Mateta and fellow striker Odsonne Edouard are both thriving at the moment.