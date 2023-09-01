Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed he wants to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal.

Hodgson was speaking to the press, via The Athletic, ahead of this weekend’s matches.

The transfer window closes in just a few hours and plenty of Premier League sides are doing all they can to get their business completed.

Different clubs have different needs right now and that might work in both party’s favour.

Arsenal don’t appear to be looking to add any more players to their squad this summer.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

They’ve already made some great signings and are now concentrating on outgoings.

That might suit Crystal Palace and manager Roy Hodgson who are interested in Rob Holding.

The 27-year-old defender is surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

A move across London to Selhurst Park could be the perfect next step in his career.

Hodgson speaks about Arsenal defender Holding

Asked about the English centre-back, Hodgson said: “He is a player who has interested us for a while. Dougie Freedman (Palace sporting director) knows him very well.

“We’re working on the basis that you can’t have too many quality players in your squad. If he was available and it’s a deal that is doable I’d be very happy to work with him.

“Our squad is not that massive. There is space in the 25-man squad for another player. If it could be Rob we’d be happy with that.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Hodgson wanting to sign Holding from Arsenal feels like a good day for everyone should it get over the line today.

Holding is good enough to regularly play in the Premier League although he might struggle to break into the side ahead of Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

He’s got much more chance there than he does at the Emirates though.