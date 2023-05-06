Roy Hodgson has his say on Harry Kane after Tottenham beat Crystal Palace











Crystal Palace manage Roy Hodgson couldn’t help but praise Tottenham’s Harry Kane after he scored yet again today.

Kane got the winner to keep Spurs firmly in contention for Europe. It was yet another moment of individual quality from Kane in what has been a season full of them.

Of course, Hodgson knows Kane well from their days together with England. And speaking to the BBC after the game, Hodgson was left with no option but to bow to Kane’s excellence.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“He always scored in my four years previously at Palace. A real talent of a goal from a transitional situation. The way he got the ball and volleyed it into that space. We know how good he is in the air and he showed it again. His moment of brilliance won the game,” Hodgson said.

“He’s a fine player. What he has done for this club has been enormous. Since he made his debut for England when we rwere with the England team he has gone from strength to strength. He is still a young man and I’m pretty certain Alan [Shearer] needs to be concerned because Harry will be breathing down his neck.”

Kane has now scored 26 Premier League goals and without Erling Haaland around, would be cruising to a Golden Boot.

TBR’s View: Kane’s quality shines through

Just where would this Tottenham side be without Harry Kane this season? 26 goals, countless assists and chances created, and top quality performances all season have shown his class.

Kane is arguably the best number nine in the world right now. He has everything in his game and is Spurs lose him this summer, it’s a disaster.

Hodgson’s words on Kane are nice here. Everyone knows how good he is. The worry for Spurs now is making sure they can do something to convince him to stay put.