Roy Hodgson confirms that ‘extremely talented’ Crystal Palace ace is ‘injured’, he will miss Aston Villa trip

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has shared that one player is surprisingly injured for the Premier League match against Aston Villa.

With Crystal Palace away from home against tough opposition, you want your best players available for selection.

Sadly this doesn’t look like it will be the case for Roy Hogdson as he spoke in his press conference and shared that midfielder Jefferson Lerma is injured.

Speaking in his press conference, Hodgson shared that the player picked up an injury on international duty. The manager said: “Lerma’s injured too. He’s had a scan this morning so I can’t give any details, but it’s to do with his hamstring. I don’t know how serious that is either.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Jefferson Lerma picks up injury on international break

The Columbian international arrived on a free transfer during the summer transfer window and he has been absolute revelation for the club.

It was great business and not only has he added some more steel in midfield, he has also given Cheick Doucoure more freedom to push forward.

It has worked well for the club and no doubt Lerma has been a big reason for them picking up seven points in their first four games.

Therefore, to hear that he has picked up a hamstring injury is a big blow. Hopefully it will not be one that is a long-term issue but it looks like we will have to wait and see.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

For now, Palace have to setup a game plan without the ‘extremely talented‘ midfielder. They do have some depth in that position with Will Hughes available to play.

Lerma will definitely be a huge loss but hopefully Palace can grind out a result without the player against Villa.