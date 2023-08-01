Fabrizio Romano has just provided a new update on Arsenal target Joao Cancelo and it suggests that the club could soon be able to sign him relatively easily should they want to.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal could favour the full-back this summer. He looks to have fallen out of favour at Manchester City and this was proven by the fact he was loaned out last summer.

With Arsenal massively strengthening this summer and signing a few players from their Premier League rivals last summer, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them sign Cancelo.

Now, the latest information from Fabrizio Romano around another interested club would suggest that the Gunners have a clear path towards signing the full-back.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Latest news on Cancelo suggests Arsenal have a clear path to signing him

The latest news from Fabrizio Romano about Cancelo shared Barcelona’s interest in the defender. No doubt it also shows that Arsenal may become the frontrunners in the race.

He said: “Barcelona are expected to give at least one more try to bring in João Cancelo by using part of Dembélé budget. This remains the plan revealed here on Sunday; otherwise, Barça will complete Iván Fresneda deal — already advanced with Valladolid.”

The update clearly shows that Barcelona are running out of patience in their pursuit of Cancelo. This, combined with the fact that they already have an alternative option and are closing in on a deal for Fresneda suggests Arsenal could easily look to sign Cancelo should they turn their interest into a bid.

There is no doubting that on his day, Cancelo is an “incredible“ defender who is also great in attack. Mikel Arteta worked with him before and there is no doubt that he could get the best out of the right-back.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The £60million star is a proven winner and would no doubt strengthen Arsenal. The fact that Barcelona also are keen to sign him shows that he is a top talent.

It will be very interesting to see what happens with Cancelo this summer. He has played in pre-season for Manchester City but it still looks like he could be leaving this summer.