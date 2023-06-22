Arsenal are making great progress in the early stages of the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Gunners appear to have already got one new major signing on board.

According to multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are closing in on Kai Havertz.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The Gunners are reportedly also still in talks over Declan Rice, who is proving a tad more difficult to sign.

Then we have Jurrien Timber, who Arsenal are reportedly confident of signing from Ajax.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal reportedly made an initial offer of £30million, which the Dutch giants turned down.

However, Timber has apparently made it clear to his club’s hierarchy that he wants to join the Gunners this summer.

Romano has now spoken to GiveMeSport about the state of play involving Arsenal and the 22-year-old defender.

“Yes, I think they will bid again,” said Romano.

“There is a conversation between Arsenal and Ajax and on the player’s side the conversation is very positive.

“So it looks like a very concrete deal between Arsenal and Ajax for Jurrien Timber and also on the player’s side.”

Our view

Arsenal’s defence could do with strengthening and Timber would no doubt be a good shout for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Virgil van Dijk has called him a ‘great player’ and believes he has ’so much potential’, tipping him for a big future.

And as per FBRef, Timber is amongst the best performing centre-backs in Europe across a number of areas.

Breaking the Lines deemed him ‘one of the most exciting defensive prospects in football right now’.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Timber can also play at right-back, which obviously comes in handy for an Arsenal side that have had issues there.

William Saliba’s injury derailed the Gunners’ title hopes, so Arteta will want to make sure he has more strength in depth.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but this is certainly a very promising lead.