Liverpool are likely to still be in the running for more midfielders before the transfer window shuts.

The Reds have managed to get one new signing through the door as Wataru Endo joined from Stuttgart.

The Japan international’s move to Anfield came as a relief for Liverpool in wake of a tough week.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Not only had Liverpool lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League, but two of their top targets joined Chelsea instead.

However, there are some more disappointing news on the midfielder front regarding another top midfielder linked with the Reds.

The player in question is Leeds United and United States star Tyler Adams, who 90Min recently linked with Liverpool.

90Min’s report acknowledged that Bournemouth were frontrunners for the American’s signature, and now, they’ve all-but sealed a deal.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Friday night to say “here we go” on Adams to the south coast.

The “excellent” player had apparently passed his medical and signed an agreement on a five-year contract.

Our view

In this case, Liverpool fans probably won’t be too disappointed, as the speculation seemed to be pretty much surface-level.

Nonetheless, the Reds have missed out on an ‘unbelievable‘ player who was perfectly placed for a big move, having been relegated with Leeds.

Indeed, Chelsea were apparently trying to sign Adams, before pulling the plug and opting to go for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

That said, Liverpool have pulled it out of the hat with the Endo signing, and no doubt they’ll make moer additions before the start of September.