Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window and could yet make more signings ahead of deadline day.

Spurs have been linked with players in both attack and defence. As Harry Kane has left, Tottenham could do with some more reinforcements up front.

According to a recent report from Dutch outlet VI, the Lilywhites tried to convince Georges Mikautadze to join them last week.

However, it looks like Spurs have now lost the race for the Metz and Georgia international forward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mikautadze is now in Amsterdam to complete his move to Ajax.

Our view

Tottenham may have started the season well, but they could do with more strength in depth nonetheless.

As the season wears on, injuries, suspensions and fatigue will kick in, and Spurs don’t want to find themselves caught short.

Mikautadze would’ve been a good shout for Tottenham, as he’s a talented rising star who looks set for a bright career in the game.

The 22-year-old has a ‘genuine poacher’s instinct’ and has been in ‘stellar goalscoring form’, according to Breaking the Lines.

Total Football Analysis have also lauded Mikautadze, describing the 5ft 9in talent as a ‘genuine attacking threat’.

The 2021 scouting report deemed him an ‘extremely mobile forward player who can drift across the width of the pitch to take advantage of weak points in the opposition defensive structure.’

Photo by LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images

While it’s a shame that Spurs seem to have missed out on Mikautadze, Ajax is also a good club, particularly for up-and-coming players.

He’s more likely to be getting regular game time at the 36-time Eredivisie champions, who also look set to have Europa League football this season.

Let’s hope that Tottenham can get another deal or two over the line before the window slams shut on Friday.