Fabrizio Romano has dealt a blow to Everton fans by claiming that Toffees target Rodrigo will be moving to Qatar.

Recent reports had linked Rodrigo to Everton, and they had also linked the Leeds forward to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Now, it looks like Rodrigo is off to Qatar instead of Goodison Park.

With him now 32 years old, it could well be his final destination of his playing career before he retires.

According to Romano: “Rodrigo Moreno Machado leaves Leeds United and joins Qatari side Al Rayyan, done deal and here we go.

“Medical ongoing for Rodrigo, waiting to complete documents and get the deal signed later today.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Everton target Rodrigo heading elsewhere

The Spanish striker would have no doubt been a very good signing for Everton this summer transfer window.

He is a prolific finisher and this was proven by him scoring 13 goals in the Premier League last season.

The “spectacular” player is still clearly playing to a top-level despite his age and Everton would have definitely found him useful.

Their top goalscorer only scored seven goals last season. Meanwhile, their top goalscoring striker only managed to score two goals.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed these goals but he had a torrid season as he struggled with many injuries throughout the campaign.

Photo by Pat ScaasI/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

They clearly need a top goalscorer and a huge reason for them being in the relegation battle the last two seasons is because they have lacked a consistent scorer.

Sadly they will have to look elsewhere for a forward if they want a new one this summer.

Rodrigo will no doubt also be a big loss for Leeds as well as they look to get promoted back to the Premier League next season.