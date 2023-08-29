Arsenal have been linked with Denmark international Jesper Lindstrom in recent months.

Back in January, BILD claimed the Gunners had made contact with the player’s representatives.

This summer, Ekstrabladet mentioned that Arsenal were still keen on potentially signing Lindstrom.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, the Gunners seemingly didn’t follow up on their initial interest in the Eintracht Frankfurt ace.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal have missed out on Lindstrom to Napoli.

The transfer insider took to X to declare “here we go” on the player’s move to the Serie A champions.

Lindstrom is reportedly joining for around £21.5million and penning a five-year deal in the south of Italy.

Our view

Lindstrom would’ve been a good shout for Arsenal. He’s young, talented, pacey, and relatively inexpensive.

The official Bundesliga website previously compared the ‘outstanding’ talent to Germany international Julian Draxler.

Lindstrom has described his game as follows: “In general I like to play up front but can also play on the wings.

“I’ve got a strong shot on me from distance and I like to link up play in the penalty area.”

There have also been comparisons to Jack Grealish, and he has even been deemed a ‘Thomas Muller regen’.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t look like Arsenal made their interest concrete. As such, he’s now joining the Gunners’ Champions League rivals.