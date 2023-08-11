Romano says Liverpool ready to walk away from Caicedo deal as Chelsea close in

The transfer saga involving Liverpool, Chelsea and Moises Caicedo rumbles on.

So far, all the signs point towards the Blues beating the Reds in the race for the Ecuador international.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been actively pursuing Caicedo in recent days.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

The Reds appeared to have won the bidding war with a staggering £111million offer for the midfielder.

By comparison, the Blues were apparently willing to go up to £100million, and Bayern Munich went up to £90million.

With Brighton willing to sell to the highest bidder, it looked like Caicedo to Liverpool was on.

However, the player himself reportedly decided he didn’t want a move to Anfield, but to Stamford Bridge instead.

Fabrizio Romano has now delivered an update on the state of play involving Liverpool, Chelsea and Caicedo.

And by the looks of it, the Blues may well become the only club in the race.

The transfer insider has taken to Twitter to claim that Liverpool are now prepared to walk away from the deal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are apparently in contact with Brighton to discuss their new bid for Caicedo.

Our view

It looks like this transfer saga is reaching a somewhat natural conclusion.

Caicedo is reported to have told Liverpool clearly that he wants to join Chelsea.

Indeed, it’s surprising that the Reds are still in the race for him. That may soon change.

Worse still for Liverpool, they may also miss out on Romeo Lavia – also to Chelsea.

Let’s see what happens in the coming hours, at most days. Surely it won’t be long before this saga is wrapped up.

And if Liverpool miss out on him and Lavia, they’ll need to quickly turn their attentions elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are building an impressive squad, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.