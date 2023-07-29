Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Adama Bojang in recent months.

Back in April, the Daily Mail reported that Spurs had set their sights on the Gambia youth international striker.

As well as Tottenham, the likes of Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Newcastle have apparently been in pursuit.

However, Spurs and their fellow Premier League suitors appear to have missed out on the signing of Bojang.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to claim that the 19-year-old will be joining Ligue 1 outfit Reims instead.

The transfer insider said that “top UK clubs” wanted to sign Bojang.

However, the player and his agents reportedly decided that Reims would be the “best step” for him.

Bojang will pen a five-year contract next week and also sign a three-year contract with Adidas as sponsor, added Romano.

Our view

While it’s a shame that Spurs have missed out on Bojang, his decision to join Reims is probably the best call.

At Reims, he’s much more likely to get first-team football than at a Premier League outfit.

Tottenham will be pushing to get back into the top four and win silverware, which will be high-pressure.

As a result, they probably won’t have much of a chance of giving game time to a young up-and-coming talent.

That said, Reims seems like a stepping stone, so Spurs may well get the chance to sign him further down the line.

If Bojang develops into a sensation in Ligue 1, then Tottenham will likely try their luck again.

And what has been written about him suggests he does have what it takes to become a star.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

‘An player to compare Bojang with is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen,’ wrote ScoutedFTBL.

‘The Gambian has a similar athletic profile to the extraordinary Nigerian in many ways.

‘He possesses that same rangy athleticism, despite not being quite as tall.

‘He runs with long strides, he’s incredibly agile, lightning quick, and has a proper leap.’