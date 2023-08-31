Fabrizio Romano has declared “here we go” on Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon linking up with Manchester United.

Speculation between the Spurs player and the Red Devils had been going on for a couple of days regarding a loan move.

Reguilon is currently surplus to Ange Postecoglou’s requirements at Tottenham.

In fact, he’s been surplus to requirements for a while now. He spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are in need of a new left-back.

Erik ten Hag is currently without both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for an extended period of time because of injury.

With that in mind, Man United have been in talks with Tottenham over the Spaniard, which seemed fruitful.

Now, Romano has taken to X to report that the Red Devils have in fact reached an agreement over a loan move.

The Italian also said there’ll be a break clause to end the loan deal in January.

Meanwhile, Manchester United landing Reguilon means they’ve now pulled the plug on a deal for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

Our view

Reguilon is a player with ‘incredible‘ talent and potential, who sadly hasn’t quite been able to make his mark at Tottenham.

The fact the player is still wanted by the likes of Atletico Madrid and now Manchester United shows just how highly rated he is.

Maybe a change of scenery from Tottenham will do him good, and what better place to try and rekindle his career than Old Trafford?

Obviously it may just end up being a half-season loan, what with the break clause. Nonetheless, if Reguilon does really well, then it’ll bode well for him.

Either Spurs could then look to reintegrate him into the team, or he’s in the shop window for a big move in the winter or next summer.