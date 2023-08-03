Arsenal have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window so far, and they don’t seem to be done just yet.

The Gunners have so far signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice this summer.

There have also been reports claiming Arsenal are closing in on the signing of David Raya.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, Mikel Arteta – understandably – has refused to speak about the speculation.

Just a few days ago, other reports were doing the rounds suggesting Arsenal were looking at another goalkeeper.

90Min claimed that Arsenal have asked about Brighton’s Robert Sanchez.

He has been in fine form for the south coast side but found himself out of the picture last season.

However, if Arsenal did want to firm up their interest in Sanchez, it may now be too late.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed a fee with Brighton, as well as verbal terms with the player.

The reported Arsenal target will join the Blues for a deal worth up to £25million, he wrote on Twitter.

“Here we go,” concluded Romano.

Our view

Honestly, this is one deal that Arsenal probably won’t be massively bothered about.

Aaron Ramsdale continues to impress as first-choice for the Gunners, so there’s no pressing need to bring a replacement in.

And if Arsenal are edging closer to a deal for Raya, then they’ll have two world-class keepers at their disposal.

Admittedly, Sanchez is an ‘incredible‘ keeper, and £25million is a bargain for such a talented player.

Nevertheless, it’s not a blow for Arsenal by any means. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks over Raya.