Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares appears to be getting closer to a departure from the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old Gunners full-back is surplus to Mikel Arteta’s requirements and looks likely to leave.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on X involving Tavares, Arsenal and another Premier League club.

Arsenal are apparently close to reaching an agreement with Nottingham Forest over the Portuguese ace.

The Gunners have discussed a loan deal with the Reds which will include an option to buy, said Romano.

Tavares has “already said yes” to the move, which could potentially be sealed “in 24 hours”.

Our view

This looks like a deal which will benefit all parties.

Sadly Tavares hasn’t managed to stake a claim for a regular starting spot at Arsenal, despite starting brightly at the Gunners.

The youngster pushed Kieran Tierney out of the side for a while, with Mikel Arteta going as far as branding his performances as ‘exceptional‘.

However, the second half of Tavares’ maiden season didn’t go to plan, prompting the Arsenal boss to rethink his strategy.

The ‘extraordinary‘ talent also did well initially at Marseille – where he played on loan last season – but things eventually petered out.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tavares could do with a change of scenery, and Forest would be a good place for him to kickstart his career.

Steve Cooper is a quality coach, and Tavares would be afforded more game time for a Premier League side hoping to kick on after last year’s relegation battle.