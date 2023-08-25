Tottenham Hotspur may yet pull off some late moves in the summer transfer window.

With Harry Kane leaving Spurs, there has been a lot of speculation about bringing in a replacement.

Plenty of names have been doing the rounds, but there hasn’t been anything concrete as of yet.

Fabrizio Romano has now spoken about the state of play involving Tottenham and Jonathan David.

Spurs have been heavily linked with the prolific Lille and Canada star over the past few months.

Romano, writing on GiveMeSport, has reiterated that Tottenham have been eyeing David for a while.

However, he says a potential late move would be complicated due to the price involved.

And even though Lille have lowered their price by around £4.3million, it’s still above £50million.

“Jonathan David is a player they’ve been tracking for a long time,” wrote Romano.

“But it’s a complicated one because of the price. I’m hearing that Lille want something around €60m.

“They started from €65m but that now could be around €60m to sell Jonathan David.

“But also, they would need a replacement. So, in this case, timing is crucial, and it’s not going to be an easy one.”

Our view

Kane’s departure of Tottenham has left them in a bit of a tricky situation ahead of the transfer window shutting.

Replacing such a world-class striker is the sort of thing that would normally involve a long process, and Spurs don’t have the time for that now.

And while Tottenham received a huge fee for Kane, the whole football world knows it.

This could impact on negotiations with any prospective Tottenham attacking targets. Clubs may try to ask for more from Spurs.

While David is an ‘elite’ player, Tottenham haven’t got long to decide whether to move for him and splash the cash, or leave it for next year and get by in the meantime.