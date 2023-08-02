Arsenal have been linked to Djibril Sow but the latest news from Fabrizio Romano has surprisingly reported that the player is close to signing for Sevilla.

Reports had suggested that Arsenal were quite interested in signing the midfielder this summer. They had an interest but had yet to make an offer.

The report suggested that Champions League side Lazio had managed to agree a deal for the player, but there was no suggestion of Sevilla being involved.

Romano’s new update suggests they have swooped in and managed to beat competition to the player.

Reporting on this exciting transfer saga, Romano said: “Djibril Sow to Sevilla, here we go!

“Deal in place, player has now accepted and the agreement is sealed.

“Understand Sow will sign until June 2028, five year deal. Medical tests booked on Wednesday. Fee around €13/14m.”

The 26-year-old has had an exciting career so far in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. Sow has played 160 times for the club and has chipped in with eight goals.

The midfielder now looks to have embarked on a new challenge as he is set to join Europa League winners Sevilla this summer.

Sow, who has won the Europa League himself, would have been a good signing for Arsenal. He would have provided some great quality in depth.

It would have bene unlikely that he would have been a key starter with the quality Arsenal have. Therefore, they will not be too sad to miss out on a transfer target.

Arsenal are having a big transfer window. Over the last two seasons the hierarchy have proved that they trust Mikel Arteta. They have massively backed him and brought him the signings he has wanted.

With Sow not being subject to a bid from Arsenal, it is clear that despite being reportedly interested, the Gunners were still unsure on whether to make a move.

Now, this potential target will be heading elsewhere. Only time will tell us if Arsenal should have pushed hard for the ‘destructive‘ talent.