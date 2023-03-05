Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano delivers Moises Caicedo update after new contract











Arsenal will be looking to the summer to strengthen their already impressive squad further.

The Gunners brought in Jorginho and Leandro Trossard in the January window. Those signings have done well so far but most Arsenal fans know they weren’t the number one targets.

Instead, Arsenal tried for Mykhaylo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo. Neither move was successful, with Brighton keeping Caicedo and Mudryk going to Chelsea.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

However, Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that while Caicedo might have signed a new contract with Brighton, it means nothing in terms of Arsenal being involved in the bidding come the summer.

“I’ve been asked a few times about Moises Caicedo surprisingly signing a new contract with Brighton, but it’s not about being persuaded; Caicedo deserved a pay rise after £70m turned down by Brighton and a huge salary from Arsenal, so it was absolutely normal to accept. I think top clubs will try again to sign him in the summer, contract extension helps Brighton for sure but there’s no release clause in the deal and it doesn’t change the situation for the summer: top clubs will be there,” Romano wrote.

“Arsenal offered Moises Caicedo a huge salary in January, which is why Brighton have given him a new contract with a pay rise, but it won’t stop top clubs being there for the midfielder in the summer.”

TBR’s View: Caicedo or Declan Rice for Arsenal

There has been talk that the Gunners might move for both Rice and Caicedo. But to get both would be astonishing and you do feel it might be one or the other.

Caicedo – who has been ‘incredible‘ for Brighton – could be the main alternative to Rice if that deal doesn’t happen.

He has been starring for Brighton and in January made no secret of his desire to move. Arsenal, then, might fancy their chances of finally doing this one.