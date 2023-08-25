Arsenal have been heavily linked with Mohammed Kudus for much of the summer, and speculation continued well into August.

For instance, Fabrizio Romano told the Here We Go Podcast that the Gunners were actively monitoring Kudus in wake of Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

And just a few days ago, Romano claimed on YouTube: “Let’s see what happens also with Arsenal… never say never.”

Photo by NESimages/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, the Gunners appear to have taken their foot off the gas, while West Ham edged themselves into pole position.

Now, Romano has taken to X with his famous ‘here we go’ catchphrase with regards to Kudus joining the Hammers.

The reported Arsenal target has apparently agreed a five-year deal with the Gunners’ London rivals.

Kudus will be moving for €45million (£40million) including add-ons, added Romano.

Our view

Admittedly, this was more a case of Arsenal cooling their interest than losing out in a hotly-contested race.

Nonetheless, Kudus would’ve been a great shout for the Gunners as he’s such a top player.

He has been deemed ‘the total package‘ and ‘one of the most promising players in the world‘.

And £40million isn’t a massive fee for such a great talent with such a high ceiling.

In addition, Kudus can also play in attack, which is an area Arsenal could do with bolstering, particularly considering Folarin Balogun looks set to leave.

Nonetheless, the Gunners didn’t seem overly concerned with getting a deal over the line. They’ve done great transfer business overall this summer and will likely look elsewhere for late deals.

Also, fair play to West Ham for getting such a good signing over the line. They’ve been putting together quite a team this summer.