Romano says Arsenal feel ‘important’ 22yo will be ‘one of the best players in his position’ for many years

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber suffered a long-term injury and Fabrizio Romano has shared why the club didn’t get a replacement for him this summer.

It was a great transfer window for Arsenal as they signed some top player, with Timber being one of them. The defender also looked good in pre-season.

Sadly, in their first game of the season, the Gunners player suffered an ACL injury and this will see him out for many months.

Many believed that the Gunners may look to get another player in due to the severity of the injury but they didn’t and Romano has reported why.

Romano on what Arsenal think of Timber

With so many competitions and the fact that they have to compete with Manchester City in the Premier League, it may have been a shock to see that Mikel Arteta didn’t add more squad depth.

Romano was asked why Arsenal didn’t sign a replacement for the injured Timber. Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, he said: “They decided against signing a player because their idea was very clear in the final two-three weeks of the window. If they find the right opportunity, a good player, who is not going to create a problem to Jurrien Timber when he is going to return, because Arsenal want Timber to feel important.

“As I mentioned before, he is a player for the future of the club, not just the present. They wanted him not to feel under pressure with another centre-back joining the club in the final days of the window.

“So, in case they had an opportunity or a loan deal or something like that, that was to be considered, but on the market there were no players I believe available for Arsenal so they decided not to go for a panic buy to protect their squad.

“They are very happy with the choice they made in the defence and they are waiting for Timber because people at Arsenal believe Timber is going to be one of the best players in his position in the Premier League in many many years.”

There is no doubting that many think the 22 year-old defender is highly-rated by many. The fact that Arsenal signed him very early in the transfer window also emphasises how much they believe in him.

Hopefully Arsenal will cope just as well as they have been in all competitions so far this season. At the moment they are looking very strong.

The only issue is if they get more defensive injuries. If this happens, then they may regret not getting a short-term replacement for Timber.