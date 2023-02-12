Romano says Arsenal are still yet to open talks with Reiss Nelson











Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to claim that Arsenal are yet to open full contract talks with Reiss Nelson despite the youngster’s deal at the Emirates being up in the summer.

Nelson’s future is currently up in the air, it seems. The 23-year-old is hardly a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s side. However, he is extremely talented. And he obviously has the potential to improve considerably.

Unfortunately, injuries have held the winger back this season. And it seems that there is a real possibility that he may be leaving the Premier League leaders in the summer.

Romano casts doubt over future of Reiss Nelson at Arsenal

Romano has suggested that Arsenal have not yet opened concrete talks with the former Feyenoord loanee about a new deal.

Nelson himself, would be open to sticking around at the Emirates. However, he is attracting admirers elsewhere. And with that, a summer departure could be on the cards.

Here is what Romano has posted about Nelson’s situation…

Arsenal will perhaps hope that the speculation brings the best out of Nelson. Of course, it was another youngster seemingly in this position 12 months ago.

Eddie Nketiah looked destined to leave after struggling for game-time. The striker seemingly needed to leave for the sake of his career. However, a brilliant run of form then changed everything.

Nketiah led the line in the latter stages of the season. And he proved a real point that led to a new contract being agreed. And he has had a run in the side this term, coming in after Gabriel Jesus sustained an injury at the World Cup.

Nelson faces a difficult task trying to get back in, particularly after Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard in January. We have also barely seen Emile Smith Rowe so far.

But Nelson is a ‘special‘ talent. So if he does get an opportunity at some stage, he would definitely have the potential to make an immediate impact.