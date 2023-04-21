Romano says 53-year-old manager has made Tottenham's five-man shortlist, they're really considering hiring him











Luis Enrique is on Tottenham’s five-man manager shortlist according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano gave an update on Luis Enrique after he reported that Chelsea had decelerated their interest in the former Spain manager.

The journalist noted, once again, that we’re unlikely to see Luis Enrique headed to Stamford Bridge, but Tottenham are genuinely considering hiring him as he’s on their final five-man shortlist.

Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Luis Enrique considered by Spurs

Romano shared what he knows about the former Barcelona boss.

“I want to add something Luis Enrique was another candidate, after a new round of talks Chelsea have cooled their interest in Enrique. It looks like it will not advance. Luis Enrique looks far from the Chelsea job at this stage. Keep an eye on Tottenham, he is one of the managers they are considering together with Vincent Kompany, it is a five man list at Tottenham,” Romano said.

Luis Enrique is on Spurs’ final shortlist, and, in all honesty, he’s probably one of the best candidates for the job at this moment in time.

Indeed, you very rarely get the chance to hire a Champions League-winning manager, let alone one that plays his own unique and attractive brand of football.

Of course, we don’t know who the other managers are on this list, but it’s hard to imagine that anyone out there will have a CV as strong as Luis Enrique after his exploits with Barcelona a few years ago.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we edge closer to Tottenham making their final decision.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all