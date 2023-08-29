Romano says £13m Newcastle forward target ‘on verge’ of joining another CL club

Newcastle United were linked with Mexico international forward Hirving Lozano earlier this month.

Spazio Napoli reported that Eddie Howe’s Magpies were eyeing the 28-year-old as a ‘last-minute reinforcement’.

Newcastle have enjoyed a fruitful summer on the transfer front, making several great signings over the past few months.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The likes of Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes and Lewis have all joined Newcastle this summer.

Meanwhile, Lozano is out of contract in 2024, so this is the last chance Napoli have of making money on him.

However, it looks like Newcastle haven’t acted quickly enough, and Lozano is now seemingly going elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to X to claim that the reported Magpies target is now “on the verge” of re-joining PSV Eindhoven.

Romano doesn’t specify how much Lozano is going for. However, Calciomercato recently claimed that Napoli want “at least €15million (around £13million) up front”.

Our view

Newcastle have endured a tricky start in the Premier League, losing two of their three games so far.

With the Champions League looming, the Magpies could really do with bringing in a few more players for the sake of strength in depth.

Lozano would’ve been a good shout for Newcastle as he’s very talented and has experience – and silverware – at the highest level.

He helped Napoli win their first Serie A title since 1990 last season, and has played for Mexico at the World Cup.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

There have also been comparisons between Lozano’s style of play and that of Liverpool and Uruguay icon Luis Suarez.

However, when a former club comes in for a player, it’s always tricky for any other clubs in the race.

PSV are a strong club and are still in with a shout of reaching the Champions League as well.