Aston Villa playmaker Philippe Coutinho is reportedly edging closer to a move away from Villa Park.

The Brazil international arrived at Villa Park to much fanfare in 2022, initially on loan before joining permanently.

Coutinho showed flashes of his quality early on during his time at Villa. However, he has struggled to nail down a starting spot.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Last season, the 31-year-old made just 22 competitive appearances in all competitions for a mere total of 916 minutes.

Coutinho has been continually linked with a move to the Middle East amid an uncertain future at Villa Park.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has taken to X with a breakthrough update regarding Coutinho’s future.

The transfer insider says the £125,000-a-week ace has agreed personal terms over a move to a Qatar club Al Duhail.

They’re yet to reach an agreement with Villa over a move, but negotiations are reportedly ongoing.

Al Duhail have ‘serious intention’ to pull off a deal for the Villans and Brazil midfielder, added Romano.

Our view

Overall, the Villans have made some outstanding signings in the transfer window this summer.

To balance out their spending and reduce the size of the playing squad, outgoings will be on the cards now.

Coutinho has certainly lit up Villa Park on occasions during his stint in claret and blue.

However, Unai Emery doesn’t seem to view him as a fixture in the starting XI now.

A move would probably be the best thing for all parties. Let’s see what happens in the coming days.

Hopefully Villa will strike a deal that’ll give them adequate compensation.