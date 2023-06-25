Romano: Liverpool have been offered ‘phenomenal’ left-footed defender

Liverpool are busying themselves in the transfer market but one player they won’t be signing is central defender, Evan Ndicka.

Ndicka was a target for a number of clubs in the Premier League heading into this summer. The big defender has impressed in Germany and given his contract status, he’s an attractive proposition.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool were actually offered the chance to sign the defender.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool reject chance to sign Evan Ndicka

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast this weekend, Romano confirmed that Liverpool had indeed been offered Ndicka but in the end, rejected the chance to sign him.

“In the second part of this market, I think they will look at the centre-backs market, a left-footed centre-back,” Romano said.

“Evan Ndicka was offered to Liverpool but they decided against it and he’s now joining Roma. So there were some possibilities, and I think Liverpool will explore the centre-back market.”

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister this summer and are expected to land other midfielders as well.

A defender, though, is in their thoughts and it would be no surprise to see a new defender signed this window.

Patience is key

Given it’s not a priority for Liverpool, it’s not a surprise they rejected the chance to sign Ndicka really. He’s a good player, but maybe not quite up to what the Reds want.

But that doesn’t mean Liverpool won’t get a new defender in. Far from it. We are still so early in the window that a new centre-back could well be signed before September rolls around.

Liverpool are keeping busy in the window and have a number of targets. You do get the feeling that down the line, someone will appear out of nowhere on Liverpool’s radar.