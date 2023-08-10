Romano drops new Caicedo transfer update amid Liverpool and Chelsea links

Liverpool and Chelsea are currently battling for the signature of Moises Caicedo.

Both the Reds and the Blues are looking to bolster their midfield ranks further ahead of the new season.

Liverpool need to bring in more midfielders in wake of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving Anfield.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly closing in on Tyler Adams, but speculation over other players persists.

The Blues have been linked with Caicedo for a while now, but the Reds seem to be trying to steal a march on them.

Liverpool made contact with Brighton over Caicedo, as per a Sky Sports report from earlier on Thursday.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has just dropped a fresh transfer update featuring Caicedo, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say the next 24 hours are crucial, with Brighton set to sell to the highest bidder.

Chelsea are “pushing” for his signature as they “dream” to unveil him in this Sunday’s game against… Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Reds made contact with Brighton in the morning with a view to a formal bid “in following hours”.

Our view

It’s drama all round today, with Liverpool and Chelsea engaged in a tug-of-war over both Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Meanwhile, in north London, there’s another transfer saga coming to a head involving Tottenham, Harry Kane, Bayern Munich and another club, apparently.

But let’s focus on Caicedo. He’s a top player and it’s not surprising to see the Reds and Blues locking horns over him.

And having Liverpool and Chelsea play in their first Premier League game of the season this Sunday just adds to the drama.

It’s a fast-moving situation and there are bound to be more updates in the coming hours, so watch this space.