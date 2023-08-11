Chelsea are now streets ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Moises Caicedo this summer.

Both the Blues and the Reds have been trying to sign the Ecuador international in recent days.

Indeed, Liverpool reportedly saw a £111million bid accepted by Brighton for Caicedo.

However, the player himself is said to have rejected a move to Anfield, and wants to join Chelsea instead.

Now, the onus is on the Blues – who reportedly went up to £100million initially – to up their offer for Caicedo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they will do this “very soon” as they look to get a deal over the line.

The transfer insider, writing on Twitter, reiterated that Caicedo told Liverpool his clear preference is Chelsea.

“Contacts ongoing,” Romano added, with regards to the Blues and Brighton. “More to follow.”

Our view

It’s not turning out to be a great day for Liverpool.

They had made a breakthrough with the Seagulls over Caicedo, but that’s only half the battle.

The player himself seems to have made his mind up over which club to join, and that’s Chelsea.

Not only that, but there have been reports claiming the Blues are also making progress over Romeo Lavia.

Sky Sports has reported that they are close to reaching an agreement with Southampton over the midfielder.

Liverpool may have expected to miss out on Caicedo, but losing out on Lavia too would be such a bitter pill to swallow.