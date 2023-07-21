Aston Villa have done well in the summer transfer window, bringing in two very solid signings so far.

Youri Tielemans has joined the Villans on a free transfer, and Pau Torres has also come through the door at B6.

Now, Villa are apparently closing in on Moussa Diaby, even though there are conflicting reports on that front.

However, a different player reportedly on the Villans radar now looks like he’s going elsewhere.

The player in question is Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo.

Calciomercato recently reported that both Villa and Wolves would be ready to cover his entire wages on loan.

However, the Villans and their West Midlands rivals look to have lost out to Fiorentina in pursuit of Arthur.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Thursday to declare “here we go” on the midfielder’s move to the Viola.

Our view

Arthur is an ‘incredible’ player who sadly struggled on loan at Liverpool due to injuries.

He will be eager to kick on and prove that he can dominate a top-tier side’s midfield and lead them to glory.

Sadly, it won’t be with Villa, which is a shame as he’d have been a great signing for Unai Emery’s side.

Nonetheless, the Villans have already done well this summer, bringing in a top midfielder in Tielemans.

If all goes well, Diaby will also join Villa, and then the club can maybe focus on more reinforcements in midfield.

Though the Villans seem to have missed out on one big target, there’s plenty of time to look elsewhere.